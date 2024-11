Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

After two days of struggles, European stocks are looking to bounce back today in what has been a back and forth last two weeks. And for some indices, it has been the story for the month of November itself. That said, Trump tariffs remain a threat and presents a big challenge to the outlook going into next year.