Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

The risk mood today is also in a decent spot, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.15%. Nasdaq futures are up 0.27% while Dow futures are up 0.11% currently. In FX, major currencies are still not up to much with dollar pairs keeping within 0.1% change across the board. It's setting up to be a quieter one as we get stuck in the countdown to the Fed tomorrow.