Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.9%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.3%

It looks like there will be no talk of record highs in European indices to wrap up trading this week. The drop above owes much to a catch up to the declines in Wall Street yesterday. As for the overall mood today, it is more tentative at best. US futures are mildly higher but it pales in comparison to the heavy sell off yesterday.