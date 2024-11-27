Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

It's still early in the day but the mood music is continuing from yesterday for now. The CAC 40 is starting to look towards its August lows now, so that is one to watch out for. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are flat on the day. In the bond market, regional yields are also lower alongside Treasury yields. 10-year yields in the US are now down 3.5 bps to 4.267% and that's starting to weigh on the dollar as well.