Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.9%

The overall risk mood is more cautious today after the late selling in Wall Street yesterday. Tech shares still held on for gains but that hasn't translated to much optimism in the new day. S&P 500 futures are marginally lower by 0.1% currently.