Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

This follows the more cautious mood after the selling in Wall Street overnight. US futures are also keeping a little softer, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1% currently. That's setting up for a more tepid and tentative mood on the day, with broader markets more interested in eyeing the US CPI report tomorrow.