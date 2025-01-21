Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

There was some relief yesterday as Trump's first orders weren't too focused on tariffs. Stocks cheered that on but the mood music has now quickly shifted after Trump delivered a fresh warning overnight to Canada and Mexico. That's a signal that tariffs are not quite forgotten just yet, even if they may be watered down a bit. US futures are keeping steadier though, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%. So, it's not all bad.