Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

The changes are mostly light, although UK stocks are dragged lower as the pound creeps up following the retail sales data earlier. US futures are more muted though, with S&P 500 futures seen flat currently. In FX, cable is up 0.4% to 1.3063 but there's not too much else in it besides that.