There's not much of direction so far on the session and you can understand why there is that sense of apprehension. Everyone is waiting on the US non-farm payrolls later and it's tough to gather much conviction at the moment. European stocks started the day with losses but are now seeing a more mixed performance:

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

It still doesn't chip away much at the heavy losses this week and US futures are also still looking rather tepid. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are down 0.1% while Dow futures are flattish currently.