Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

The changes are light but it reaffirms a more tentative mood in kicking off the final trading day of November. On the month itself, this is how regional indices are faring:

Eurostoxx -1.6%

Germany DAX +1.9%

France CAC 40 -2.3%

UK FTSE +2.2%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

Italy FTSE MIB -3.0%

US futures are sitting a little higher today though, but largely dragged up by tech shares. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% with Nasdaq futures up 0.5%. Dow futures are only marginally higher by 0.1%.