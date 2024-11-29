- Eurostoxx -0.1%
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 flat
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX -0.3%
- Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%
The changes are light but it reaffirms a more tentative mood in kicking off the final trading day of November. On the month itself, this is how regional indices are faring:
- Eurostoxx -1.6%
- Germany DAX +1.9%
- France CAC 40 -2.3%
- UK FTSE +2.2%
- Spain IBEX -0.9%
- Italy FTSE MIB -3.0%
US futures are sitting a little higher today though, but largely dragged up by tech shares. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% with Nasdaq futures up 0.5%. Dow futures are only marginally higher by 0.1%.