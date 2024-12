Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

It's still early in the day though and the overall mood is more cautious and tentative as we await the US jobs report later. S&P 500 futures are marginally lower by 0.1% for the time being. For European equities though, it has been a good start to December and can they make it a perfect sweep this week?