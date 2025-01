Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

US futures are a touch softer though but that follows from the solid gains yesterday. S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% as tech shares are the laggards on the day. Nasdaq futures are down 0.4% currently. In FX, the dollar is marginally higher but the changes on the day are still fairly narrow thus far.