Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

Not a whole lot going on as the session gets underway. It's a quiet one with US on holiday but there is Trump's inauguration to look forward to later at 1700 GMT. US futures are also lightly changed, with S&P 500 futures just up 0.1% currently.