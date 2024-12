Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

This continues the downside pressures from last week, as equities are not finding too much comfort in the run up to Christmas thus far. That said, tech shares were the exception with the Nasdaq rallying to a record high yesterday. However, US futures are down across the board now by around 0.3%. So, that reflects a more defensive mood on the day.