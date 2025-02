Eurostoxx -2.1%

Germany DAX -2.0%

France CAC 40 -2.1%

UK FTSE -1.3%

Spain IBEX -1.6%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.8%

With Europe in the crosshairs soon enough, investors are certainly erring on the side of caution. Risk trades in general are being hammered today though. S&P 500 futures are down 1.7% with Nasdaq futures down 2.1% and Dow futures down 1.5% currently.