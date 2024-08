Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.2%

S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% with Nasdaq futures and Dow futures more flattish currently. The opening changes in Europe tells one of caution and is a bit of a catch up to the losses in Wall Street yesterday. USD/JPY is still down 0.5% to near 146.00 currently.