Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

This takes away from the gains yesterday with European indices still poised to end the week lower. The drag here comes with a more negative mood in Wall Street overnight and S&P 500 futures are also seen down 0.6% currently. The post-election euphoria looks to be settling down now, with the dollar also slightly lower to start the day.