Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.8%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.8%

The late selling in US trading yesterday has knocked down dip buyers and that is leaving a more defensive mood as we look towards the final stages of the week. US futures are also lower, with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% and Nasdaq futures down 0.4%. It's still early in the day and we do have the US PCE price index to watch out for later before Wall Street enters the fray.