Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%

French stocks are the ones lagging, keeping with a more cautious mood after last weeks' drop. US futures are keeping higher though, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4% on the day. So, the overall risk mood is in a better spot at least. But again, just be mindful of key earnings on the calendar this week. In particular, four of the dubbed Magnificent Seven will be reporting earnings alongside a number of key firms as well.