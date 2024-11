Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.4%

S&P 500 futures are also lightly changed, up marginally by 0.1% on the day. It's a bit of a slower one as market players are taking time to reassess the post-election rush from last week. Major currencies are also keeping lightly changed for the most part as we get the session underway.