Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

The opening changes are light as there is still some caution to be heeded. The additional 10% tariffs on China has gone into effect and we've seen Beijing retaliate with some counter-tariffs. It'll be interesting to see how discussions will go between Trump and Xi in the week ahead. Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% with the dollar holding a slight advance across the board on the day.