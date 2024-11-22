Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

Overall, it has been a more sluggish week for European stocks but they're looking to salvage things at least in the last two days. Major indices are sitting higher, helped by bids into value and small caps stocks in the US as well. Tech shares are lagging slightly, not finding much encouragement after Nvidia's earnings on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures are both flat, while Dow futures are up 0.1% for now.