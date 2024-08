Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%

The mood music is a better one today as markets are looking calmer since yesterday. US indices did see some late selling into the close but that hasn't put too much of a dent to the overall mood. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% but off earlier highs in Asia, with Nasdaq futures seen up 0.8% currently.