Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

This comes as US futures are also ramping higher on the day with Trump trades continuing to dominate the mood in broader markets. For European stocks, the worry is that Trump might come in with tariffs and invoke harsher trade conditions with the EU. So, that's a tail risk to be mindful of.