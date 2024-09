Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +1.3%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.9%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.8%

S&P 500 futures are up 1.1%, Nasdaq futures up 1.6%, and Dow futures up 0.7% currently. There was a bit of a hiccup right after the Fed decision yesterday but equities are looking to bounce back stronger today. It looks like market players are happy with what they got from Powell & co. for now.