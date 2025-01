Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

US futures might be more muted today but that's not spoiling the mood in Europe. The DAX is nearing 8% gains already in January as it continues to scale to fresh record highs this week. The CAC 40 is also posting near 8% gains on the month as it stays in the hunt for an eighth consecutive day of gains, trading up to its highest since early June. Party rock. 🤘🏼