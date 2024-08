Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +2.0%

Italian stocks are leading the way as they have some catching up to do amid a market holiday yesterday. As a whole, European indices were looking quite bad after the drop at the end of July and the start of August. But the recovery in the latter stages last week was impressive and it is carrying over to this week. S&P 500 futures are also still seen up 0.2% currently.