Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

The DAX and IBEX continue to scale to fresh record levels to look to end the month on a high. Despite a setback at the start of this week, stocks have bounced back quite well in Europe. It helps being less tech heavy I guess. In any case, US futures are also hoping for a more solid bounce back this week with S&P 500 futures now up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures up 0.7%.