Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.4%

It's still early in the day but European indices are at least hoping to recover some poise after the fall earlier in the week. US futures are also seen flattish at the moment, after having been down earlier in the day. So, that's at least helping with the broader market mood. But again for Europe, the outlook remains challenging considering all the recent developments with regards to German politics and the US election result.