Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

Risk is back on, at least for now, as European stocks look to catch up to the gains on Wall Street overnight. US futures are also higher but only marginally, up 0.1% currently. As tariff fears subside, the focus turns back to economic data with the weekly jobless claims report coming up later before the non-farm payrolls tomorrow.