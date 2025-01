Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

The gains are also fueled by late gains in Wall Street at the end of last week, which saw the S&P 500 end higher by 1.3%, Nasdaq up by 1.8%, and Dow up by 0.8%. For today, the mood music is also slightly better with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2% currently.