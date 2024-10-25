Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC -0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

It's just one of those days really. There's not much happening in markets so far on the day, with little appetite all around. The rise in bond yields is taking a breather in the last few sessions and that's keeping things in a more standstill state overall. Major currencies remain rangebound for the most part, just extending slightly their extremely narrow ranges from earlier. US futures remain flat as well, so that's not giving much to work with.