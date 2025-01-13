Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

European equities are starting off with slight losses, carrying over the negative mood from last week. This comes as US futures are also lower but the declines are mostly led by tech shares. S&P 500 futures are down 0.4% with Nasdaq futures down 0.5%. Meanwhile, Dow futures are down just 0.1% on the day currently. It will be an interesting session later, with the S&P 500 having ran into a test of its 100-day moving average of 5,820 at the end of last week. Will dip buyers hold that line today? For some context, we only broke below that key line once in 2024 and that was only for four days during the early August panic.