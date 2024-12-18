Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

The gains are marginal and isn't reflective of much to start the session. US futures are higher but again, it's still early in the day with Wall Street yet to have their say and then we also have the Fed coming up later. I would expect European indices to show more caution as such, similar to how the week has played out so far. Despite that, it has been a good month so far for equities. The DAX is up a little over 3% still in December and CAC 40 also up nearly 2% on the month.