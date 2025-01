Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.3%

It's been a hot start to the new year for European equities as stocks look to continue to feed off the ECB's policy path. The mood music is also helped by Trump perhaps not going on a tariffs rampage, at least not yet. US futures are also sitting higher on the day, with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures up 0.7% currently.