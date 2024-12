Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.5%

The DAX looks to run with a break of 20,000 as it keeps with the push to fresh record highs on the week. French stocks will be in focus though as Barnier's government is facing up against a no confidence motion later. Elsewhere, US futures are also sitting higher with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.2% on the day and Nasdaq futures up 0.3%.