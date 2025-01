Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

This follows from the losses yesterday as risk sentiment has turned the corner in the new day. S&P 500 futures are also marked higher, now seen up by close to 0.4% on the day. The mood is helped by this report from Bloomberg earlier in the day, highlighting a potentially softer stance on tariffs by Trump's team.