Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%

European indices fought saw a push and pull start to the year yesterday before closing things out on a more positive note. However, some late selling in Wall Street is a reminder that the mood music in equities has been rather sluggish for a few weeks now. And that's keeping investors on their toes for now. US futures are higher again with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% currently. But again, it is still early in the day and things can swing back the other direction as we saw yesterday.