Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.7%

The selloff in Europe isn't as bad since the broader market rout in equities is largely due to a selloff in tech shares. But still, it's a risk-off mood in general with bonds being bid alongside the usual suspects in the FX space i.e. dollar, yen, franc. US futures are extending lower with S&P 500 futures now down 1.7% and Nasdaq futures down 2.8%. Pain.