Eurostoxx -0.7%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

It's been a rough week for European stocks and the selling looks to continue into month-end. Just be wary that the CAC 40 index is now pipping back below its 100-week moving average for the first time since the first week of August. Looking elsewhere, US futures are also very much subdued. S&P 500 futures are down 0.8% with Nasdaq futures down 1.1% currently.