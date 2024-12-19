Eurostoxx -1.4%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.3%

UK FTSE -1.2%

Spain IBEX -1.7%

Italy FTSE MIB -1.3%

The losses here aren't anything as bad as what we saw with US indices yesterday at least. And that is at least helped partially by a better mood in US futures. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% in what is a very mild bounce so far on the day. That being said, it is still early and while most of the time post-Fed Thursdays tend to be a retracement to Wednesday, equities were already in a rather cautious mood in the run up to the FOMC meeting. So, there might be more selling to hit before the dip buying comes back into play eventually.