Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

Even with Lagarde saying she doesn't expect Trump's tariffs to be that bad, the ECB is still primed to cut rates in January and March to begin with. Right on. US futures are also on the up with S&P 500 futures nearly higher by 0.4% with Nasdaq futures up by 0.7% as well.