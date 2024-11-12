Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.9%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.9%

European stocks continue to see a rather mixed mood play out since the US election result. Trump tariffs continue to be a key consideration to the flagging outlook and that is weighing up against stronger earnings and more ECB rate cuts. That said, the latter is very much already priced in with traders anticipating ~122 bps of rate cuts through to June next year (5 meetings). If anything, there are better bargains outside of Europe now if you're looking to stocks.