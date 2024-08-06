S&P 500 futures

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.4%

S&P 500 futures +0.3%

Nasdaq futures +0.2%

Dow futures +0.3%

For some context, Nasdaq futures were up roughly 2% in the handover from Asia to Europe. And S&P 500 futures were up around 1.4% then. It's been a steady decline since as the air of optimism continues to become thinner during the session.

In FX, the dollar is still largely steadier across the board though. That said, USD/JPY may be up 0.3% to 144.65 but is well down from 146.20 at the start of European morning trade.