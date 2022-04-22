The major European indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are ending lower on the day. For the week, the German Dax is near unchanged while the other indices are mostly lower:

On the day:

German DAX, -2.38%

France's CAC, -2.0%.

UK's FTSE 100 -1.3%

Spain's Ibex -1.96%

Italy's FTSE MIB -2.0%

For the trading week:

German DAX, unchanged

France's CAC, -0.1%

UK's FTSE 100, -1.1%

Spain's Ibex -0.66%

Italy's FTSE MIB -2.3%

In the European debt market, the yields are mostly higher on the day with the exception being the UK 10 year yield. UK retail sales was much weaker than expected:

Benchmark European 10 year yields are mostly higher

For the week, the benchmark 10 year yields in Europe all reached new cycle highs:

German moved from 0.841% to 0.966% currently. The high yield reached 0.982% this week

France moved from 1.342% to 1.421% currently. The high yield reached 1.436% this week

UK moved from 1.904% to 1.971%. The high yield this week reached 2.028% this week

Italy moved from 2.523% to 2.671%. The high yield reached 2.6849% this week

Spain moved from 1.793% to 1.932%. The high yield reached 1.959% this week