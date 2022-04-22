The major European  indices  are ending lower on the day. For the week, the German Dax is near unchanged while the other indices are mostly lower:

On the day:

  • German DAX, -2.38%
  • France's CAC, -2.0%.
  • UK's FTSE 100 -1.3%
  • Spain's Ibex -1.96%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -2.0%

For the trading week:

  • German DAX, unchanged
  • France's CAC, -0.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.1%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.66%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -2.3%

In the European debt market, the yields are mostly higher on the day with the exception being the UK 10 year yield. UK retail sales was much weaker than expected:

European yields
Benchmark European 10 year yields are mostly higher

For the week, the benchmark 10 year yields in Europe all reached new cycle highs:

  • German moved from 0.841% to 0.966% currently. The high yield reached 0.982% this week
  • France moved from 1.342% to 1.421% currently. The high yield reached 1.436% this week
  • UK moved from 1.904% to 1.971%. The high yield this week reached 2.028% this week
  • Italy moved from 2.523% to 2.671%. The high yield reached 2.6849% this week
  • Spain moved from 1.793% to 1.932%. The high yield reached 1.959% this week