The major European indices are closing higher on the day. The one laggard is the UK FTSE 100 which is closing near unchanged. A look at the major indices shows:
- German Dax, +0.5%
- France's CAC, +0.75%
- UK FTSE 100, unchanged
- Spain's Ibex, +0.7%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +080%
A snapshot of the US stock market is showing:
- Dow, up 230 points or 0.64% at 36179
- S&P up 48.23 points or 1.02% at 4774.10
- Nasdaq up 174 points or 1.11% at 15827
- Russell 2000, _+9.8 points or 0.44% at 2251
The S&P is making new all time highs on the day at 4774.45
The Nasdaq is making a new high for December up at 15843.83. The high close for the year is up at 16057. The high intraday high reached 16212.23.
The Dow is trading to a new December high of 36187.51 and is getting closer to its all-time high close as 36432.23. The all-time high comes in at 36565.73.
In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with the short and higher in the longer and lower.
In other markets,
- crude oil is trading up around $2 or 2.7% at $75.75
- Spot gold is trading up $7.80 or 0.44% $1809.65
- Spot silver is trading up $0.05 or 0.24% at $23.01
- bitcoin is trading back above the $50,000 level at $51,628