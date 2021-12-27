The major European indices are closing higher on the day. The one laggard is the UK FTSE 100 which is closing near unchanged. A look at the major indices shows:

German Dax, +0.5%

France's CAC, +0.75%

UK FTSE 100, unchanged

Spain's Ibex, +0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +080%

A snapshot of the US stock market is showing:

Dow, up 230 points or 0.64% at 36179

S&P up 48.23 points or 1.02% at 4774.10

Nasdaq up 174 points or 1.11% at 15827

Russell 2000, _+9.8 points or 0.44% at 2251

The S&P is making new all time highs on the day at 4774.45

The Nasdaq is making a new high for December up at 15843.83. The high close for the year is up at 16057. The high intraday high reached 16212.23.

The Dow is trading to a new December high of 36187.51 and is getting closer to its all-time high close as 36432.23. The all-time high comes in at 36565.73.

In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with the short and higher in the longer and lower.

US yields are mixed

In other markets,

crude oil is trading up around $2 or 2.7% at $75.75

Spot gold is trading up $7.80 or 0.44% $1809.65

Spot silver is trading up $0.05 or 0.24% at $23.01

bitcoin is trading back above the $50,000 level at $51,628