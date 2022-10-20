The European major indices are closing with gains and near their highs.

German DAX, +0.12% at 12756 point. The high price reached 12818.34. The low price was at 12628.78

France's CAC +0.65% at 6080.11. The high price reached 6103.50. The low price extended to 6029.53

UK's FTSE 100 +0.26% at 6942.65. It's high price reached 6954.21. It's low price was at 6894.85

Spain's Ibex +0.82% at 7645.51. It's high price reached 7660.70. It's low reached 7552.10

Italy FTSE MIB, +1.0% at 21687.72. It's high price reached 21753.75. It's low reached 21397.8

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower. UK 10 year yields are trading at 3.867% that's down -2.1 basis points, and well off the high of 4.019%.

German 2.099%, unchanged

France 2.947%, -1.5 basis points

UK 3.87%, -1.8 basis points

Spain 3.539%, -3.9 basis points

Italy 4.728%, -5.6 basis points