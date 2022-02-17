The major European indices are ending the session with declines across the board. The losses were led by the Italian FTSE MIB which fell -1.19%. The France's CAC fell by a provisional -0.4%.

A snapshot of the provisional closes shows:

German DAX, -0.8%

France's CAC, -0.4%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.0%

Spain's Ibex, -0.9%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.2%

The European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly lower but off their lowest levels. The German, France, Italy yields are near unchanged. The UK 10 year yield fell -6.4 basis points.

Benchmark Europe the 10 year yields

In the forex as London/European traders look to exit, the JPY is the strongest while the CAD is the weakest. The EUR is weaker as well but despite the tilt toward a more "imminent" invasion of Ukraine (and all that would come with that), the EUR is so far more steady in the NY session.

The strongest to weakest of the major currencies

In other markets as London traders look to exit shows:

Spot gold is continuing it's run to the upside and is trading up $27.60 or 1.44%a t $1896.17

Crude oil is trading at $92.11 for the March contract and $90.27 for the April contract

Bitcoin is lower at $42122 today (down -$1770)

US yields are sharply lower with the 10 year down -8.0 basis points and the 30 year down -8.2 basis points.

US yields are lower

In the US stock market, the major indices are off their lowest levels but still down on the day:

Dow is down -362 points or -1.04% at 34572

S&P is down -46.79 or -1.05% at 4427.82

Nasdaq is down -195 points or -1.39% at 13925

Russell 2000 is down -29.29 points or -1.41% at 2049.89