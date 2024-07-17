As London/European traders finish up the day, the major indices are closing the day mixed:

German DAX -0.40%.

France CAC, -0.12%

UK FTSE 100 +0.28%

Spain's Ibex +0.13%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.03%

Looking at US markets as Europe leaves shows a mixed view as well but with more downside momentum for the losers. Both the S&P index and the NASDAQ index are getting hammered.

S&P index -67.17 points or -1.19% at 5600

Nasdaq index is faring much worse with a tumble of -452 points or -2.45% at 18054.57

For the NASDAQ it fell below its 100 hour moving average for the first time since June 4. There is a support near 17835 area where the 200 hour moving average is found and also the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 31 low. The 200-hour moving average comes in at 17839. The 38.2% retracement comes in at 17821.

The Dow industrial average is higher on the day by 192.51 points or 0.47% at 41,147. That index is on pace for another record closing level (3rd day in a row).

The Russell 2000 is currently down -14.81 points or -0.65% at 2248.99. The correction comes after a 12.81% run up from the low on July 3

Looking at the US debt market:

2-year yield 4.456%, +1.2 basis points

5-year yield 4.096%, +0.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.167%, unchanged

30-year yield 4.373%, -0.1 based points

The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20 year bonds at 1 PM ET.

Looking at other markets: