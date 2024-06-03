The major European stock indices including mostly higher. The UK FTSE 100 is down modestly.
A snapshot of the closers are showing:
- German DAX, +0.61%
- France CAC, +0.06%
- UK FTSE 100, -0.10%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.66%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.52%
As European/London trains had for the exits, US indices or trading mixed, giving up earlier gains in the S&P and Dow industrial average:
- Dow Industrial Average reduced down -242.34 points or -0.63% at 38443.89. At session highs the index was up 49.28 points.
- S&P index is down -4.33 points or -0.09% at 5272.25. At session highs the index was up 24.61 points
- NASDAQ index remains higher by 69.59 or 0.42% at 16805.25. At session highs the index was up 174.87 points
The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading down -1.10 points or -0.05%.
US yields are trading lower after weaker than expected ISM data
- 2-year yield 4.816% -7.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.417%, -11.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.402%, -11.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.552%, -9.9 basis points.