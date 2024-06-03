The major European stock indices including mostly higher. The UK FTSE 100 is down modestly.

A snapshot of the closers are showing:

German DAX, +0.61%

France CAC, +0.06%

UK FTSE 100, -0.10%

Spain's Ibex, +0.66%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.52%

As European/London trains had for the exits, US indices or trading mixed, giving up earlier gains in the S&P and Dow industrial average:

Dow Industrial Average reduced down -242.34 points or -0.63% at 38443.89. At session highs the index was up 49.28 points.

S&P index is down -4.33 points or -0.09% at 5272.25. At session highs the index was up 24.61 points

NASDAQ index remains higher by 69.59 or 0.42% at 16805.25. At session highs the index was up 174.87 points

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading down -1.10 points or -0.05%.

US yields are trading lower after weaker than expected ISM data